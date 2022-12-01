33-year-old receives maximum sentence for kidnap and rape of hiker

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– 33-year-old Jesus Barajasvaldovinas was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the kidnapping, assault, and rape of a woman walking alongside Santa Rosa Creek Trail by the San Luis Obispo District Attorney Thursday.

Barajasvaldovinos pulled the woman off the hiking trail to force the woman to perform oral sex and proceed to penetrate and rape the hiker.

The resident of Cambria was handed down the maximum sentence by the judge, which SLO DA Dan Dow counts as a success.

“The unthinkable violence committed against this woman warrants the maximum prison sentence,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We applaud the remarkable courage of the survivor in reporting the crime and participating in the process that ultimately brought this sexual predator to justice. “

The survivor of the assault was present in the courtroom reading a statement describing the trauma she has experienced since the assault detailing paranoia and anxiety.