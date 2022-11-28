Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive.

SLO Police determined 39-year-old Matthew Chachere and 36-year-old Jennifer Besser were walking their dog when they were struck by the 21-year-old driver that was later stopped for striking a curb, hitting a street sign, and abutment bridge on Nov. 21.

Police officials responded to reports of a deceased dog in the creek bed in the following day and were unsuccessful in contacting the owners. Later on Nov. 22, family members reported the two missing and identified the dog as owned by the missing persons.

San Luis Obispo Police Department continues to investigate the incident and ask any information related to the Nov. 21 fatality to contact Detective Jeff Koznek at 805-594-8005 or call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 to share information anonymously.