28-year-old Arroyo Grande man identified as victim in fatal Nov. 4 shooting

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– San Luis Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of the fatal Nov. 4 road rage shooting as 28-year-old Alexander Montero Pille.

The Arroyo Grande resident was fatally shot in an altercation with another driver on Los Berros Road in rural Arroyo Grande Nov. 4. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his gunshot wound.

SLO Sheriff's determined the injury was sustained in a road rage incident between the two, after witnesses confirmed seeing two parties fighting before the gun was discharged.

Cause, specific details, and identity of the other person involved remain unknown at this time.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

