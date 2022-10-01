San Luis Obispo Police Department holds a Groceries for Guns Drive

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo Police Department held a Groceries for Guns Drive. People donated their guns and in turn, received a grocery store gift card.

Police officials said they wanted to do their part in the current gun violence incidents happening across the United States. The police department collected over 200 guns and donated $12,000 in grocery gift cards.

“We went through all of the money that we had and the gift cards. We had $12,000 in gift cards and we've given it all out", said SLOPD Captain Fred Mickel.

Police officials say people come into their station weekly surrendering guns they no longer want in their homes or possessions.

“I think if people are already turning in guns, that they don't know what to do with. Why not give them a place to go do it and tell them how to do it and then give them something back in return", said Mickel.

Captain Mickel said the police department wanted to create a safe place for people to drop off their guns and also give back to the community. The grocery gift cards were purchased from local markets.

