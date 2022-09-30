Skip to Content
Firework presentation set to happen at Spanos Stadium this weekend

The San Luis Obispo Police Department advised anyone living near Spanos Stadium to not call in on Saturday if they hear fireworks.

Three firework shows are expected at 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. during the Cal Poly football games.

The police department said residents who have pets should take necessary actions to keep pets safe during the shows.

SLOPD thanks the community for its corporation in keeping the phone lines open for emergency calls.

