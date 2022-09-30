Firework presentation set to happen at Spanos Stadium this weekend

The San Luis Obispo Police Department advised anyone living near Spanos Stadium to not call in on Saturday if they hear fireworks.

There will be fireworks at Spanos Stadium on Saturday, 10/1. Please do not report the fireworks to dispatch, we appreciate your help in keeping the phone lines free for priority calls for service. pic.twitter.com/CPuGJ66v81 — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) October 1, 2022

Three firework shows are expected at 4 p.m., 6:15 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. during the Cal Poly football games.

The police department said residents who have pets should take necessary actions to keep pets safe during the shows.

SLOPD thanks the community for its corporation in keeping the phone lines open for emergency calls.