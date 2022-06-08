Grover Beach Police identify 11-year-old student who made unfounded threat to elementary school

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach Police were able to identify an 11-year-old male student who made an unfounded threat to Grover Heights Elementary School via social media "as a joke" on Tuesday, according to the Grover Heights Police Department.

The department was notified of a "concerning social media post" regarding possible threats to the school on Tuesday evening and immediately worked with the Lucia Mar School District to begin an investigation, according to Commander Jim Munro.

The investigation led to the identification of the 11-year-old district student, and officers were able to contact the student at his Oceano home, Munro said.

His parents were cooperative with the investigation, and officers were able to determine that the threat was not credible.

"The juvenile has no access to weapons and admitted that it was posted as a joke," Munro said.

Because of his age, the boy will not face criminal charges, Munro said, adding that the school district is following up with the situation internally.