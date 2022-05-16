With areas of the Central Coast experiencing hot weather visitors came out to enjoy the beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Pismo Beach was a popular location over the weekend as visitors came out to enjoy the beach and beat the heat.

“It seems to bring more crowds now that the the overcast is clearing up and it's a lot more sunny. So it seems to be more traffic out here definitely," said Tony Carignan a beachgoer.

Businesses saw more visitors due to the weather.

It's definitely helped with activity and stuff. The heat usually brings down a lot of tourists, especially around this time of the year," said Jacob Sandiego an employee at Point Break.

Visitors from different areas of California came out to Pismo for the weekend.

“Yeah, we're from the Sacramento area. So it's nice that that we come here and enjoy the sunshine and the beach right here," said Sandi Waterman visiting from Sacramento.



“Yeah. Pismo is a really nice area. It has good reviews, stuff like that. I heard about it. I was like going to take a trip, see what it's about. It's my first time out here, and it looks very beautiful in my opinion,” said Joshua King visiting from Lemoore.

