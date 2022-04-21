San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 42-year-old woman who has not been seen by her family for months.

Alichia Starnes, was reported missing by a family member who had not seen or spoken to Starnes since December 2021, and another family member reported seeing Starnes "a few months ago" when she was visiting the Midwest, according to Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla.

A friend reported seeing Starnes last about one week ago, on April 17, in San Luis Obispo, Cipolla said.

Starnes is described as 5'4'' tall, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Cipolla said that Starnes is possibly homeless and is known to frequent Morro Bay and Grover Beach.

Anyone with information about Starnes' whereabouts can contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.