San Luis Obispo County gearing up for election season

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Election day is fast approaching – just 53 days away – and San Luis Obispo County election officials are gearing up to make sure that everything is ready when it's time to go to the polls.

"It definitely is coming in quick. We are in go-time – we are most definitely go time," said San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano.

Cano, who was appointed as clerk-reporter om 2021 and is new to the position, said that the office is working fast and furious making crucial deadlines.

The most recent one is finalizing printed materials.

"Our ballots and our voter information guide as we speak are on the press and getting prepared for printing," Cano said.

The materials – about 182,000 ballots and voter information guides – have to be printed in time to be sent out on May 9.

Once in the mail, they should arrive within a couple of days.

"All active registered voters will be receiving will be receiving their official ballots in the mail," Cano said.

The county Clerk-Recorder Office is also focusing on poll operations, making sure the plans are coming together.

"We are dialing in our polling places, getting our ballot dropbox locations all set up, and preparing for our poll worker training, so a lot is going on all at the same time," she continued.

The office is also in the process of recruiting hundreds of poll workers who are needed to help staff all of the election precincts located throughout the county.

Cano emphasized the importance of poll workers in the election process, saying that elections would not be possible without them.

"We can't conduct an election without our poll workers," she said. "They are an integral part of this process and we appreciate every single one of them that donates their time."

Election day is Tuesday, June 7, but ballots can be mailed in anytime once they're received by the voter.