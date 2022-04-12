Public comment deadline nears on proposed early release of state prison inmates

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is advising the public the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations (CDCR) is seeking to enact permanent regulations which would result in the early release of thousands of violent offenders and “nonviolent second strikers.”

The CDCR is required to hold a public comment period before the regulations become permanent.

The deadline is Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The public hearing will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Under the proposed regulations, CDCR seeks to reduce sentences already imposed by Judges by increasing time credits awarded on those sentences.

Violent offenders could have their conduct credit rate increased from 20% to 33%.

‘Nonviolent’ second strikers could see an increase from 50% to 66%.

For example, on a 10 year sentence an individual could be released after having served only 3 years and 4 months.

“Last week’s murder spree in Sacramento is a prime example of how policies like this can go horribly wrong,” said SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, "that's why more than 40 DA's including myself have sued the prison system. Please make your voice heard today.”

The CDCR has had these regulations in place for 10 months as “emergency” measures which avoided meaningful public participation in this significant policy change.

Any person may submit written comments about the proposed regulations by e-mail to RPMB@cdcr.ca.gov or by mail to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Regulation and Policy Management Branch (RPMB), P.O. Box 942883, Sacramento, CA 94283-0001.

Written comments must be received or postmarked no later than April 13, 2022.

All written comments must include the rule number, NCR 22-03, OAL Notice File No. Z2022-0215-10.

A public teleconference hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, during which individuals may make comments.

The details of the hearing are found on their website, https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/regulations/2022/04/06/teleconference-public-hearing-for-ncr-22-03/.