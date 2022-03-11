San Luis Obispo Police ask public’s assistance in location missing man

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public's assistance in locating Jeffrey Strickner, a 32-year-old man who went missing days ago.

Strickner is a white male, 5'11'' tall, 165 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the police department.

Strickner was last seen on March 8 near his home on the 1300 block of Chorro Street wearing a baseball style hat with an unknown logo, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with white polka dots, and jogger style pants with a reflective silver design on each thigh, the department said.

He also wears glasses and has an earring on his right ear.

Police say he has since gone missing without a vehicle and has not reported to work.

"His whereabouts are unknown and his family and friends are concerned as this is highly unusual," the department said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 805-781-7312.