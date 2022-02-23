Four people arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after Atascadero fight

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The Atascadero City Police Department said four people have been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon as well as other charges after a fight Wednesday afternoon.

The department said police responded to calls of someone swinging a bat at people near Viejo Camino and Camino Real around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said someone broke out the windows of a car, and that two people were injured from getting hit with a bat.

The suspects took off before police got there, but the department said deputies later located the suspects and arrested them after a foot pursuit.

The department said deputies arrested two women in their 30's and a male and female juvenile for assault with a deadly weapon as well as other charges.

The 33-year-old Atascadero woman involved was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, conspiracy and battery on a police officer, according to the department.

The 36-year-old Atascadero man involved was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Both adults were booked into the SLO County Jail.

The two juveniles were both arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and obstructing or delaying a police officer. Officers said the juveniles were booked into the SLO County Juvenile Services Center.

Police said the violence appears to be connected to a previous incident, and the event remains under investigation.