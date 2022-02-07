Orcutt and Tank Farm Roundabout construction pushed back to Feb. 22

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- City officials said the starting date for phase three of the Orcutt / Tank Farm roundabout construction has been pushed from Feb. 8 to Feb. 22, 2022.

This roundabout project will close a portion of Orcutt Road north of Tank Farm Road intersection for about two and a half months, but residents will still have access to their driveways.

There will be detour routes on the northern and southern segments of Orcutt Road.

City officials said the construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday during the two-and-a-half-month-long project, with some nightwork occurring on an as-needed basis.

According to transportation planner Jennifer Rice, the roundabout project is a "high-priority" transportation project that aligns with the city's goals of sustainable transportation and housing.

The start date was pushed to Feb. 22 due to COVID-19 related issues, according to the city.

For more information about the project, click here.