Portion of Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo to close for two and a half months

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A portion of Orcutt Road north of the Tank Farm Road intersection in San Luis Obispo will be closed to through traffic for two and a half months beginning Feb. 8.

The closure marks the third phase of the Tank Farm and Orcutt Road roundabout project and construction is expected to continue through May, according to transportation planner Jennifer Rice.

Construction work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, with some nightwork occurring on an as-need basis, Rice said.

Residents will still have access to their driveways and detour routes on the northern and southern ends of Orcutt Road.

During this segment of construction, Tank Farm Road will reopen to provide east/west access.

The Orcutt Road roundabout project is a "high-priority" transportation project that aligns with the city's goals of sustainable transportation and housing, Rice said.

