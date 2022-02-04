Paso Robles City Council re-appoints two planning commissioners

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Paso Robles Planning Commissioners Sheree Davis and Mark Koegler were re-appointed to the Planning Commission by the city council on Thursday.

The city interviewed three applicants to fill two open positions on the commission, and David and Koegler were both appointed to new three-year terms, according to Community Development Director Warren Face.

"Ms. Davis and Mr. Koegler were re-appointed based on previous service records and their ability to represent a wide range of community views and interests," Face said.

Koegler is a retired city planner and landscape architect from Minnesota who will be starting his second term on the Planning Commission.

Davis will be starting her third term and is a fifth-generation Roblan and Cal Poly professor.