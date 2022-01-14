Three-vehicle crash in Paso Robles leaves one dead

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The Paso Robles Police Department reported a fatal three-way car crash on Thursday night, leaving one person dead.

The department dispatched officers to what they initially reported as a three-way traffic collision with unknown injuries on 34th Street and Spring Street, about a block away from Georgia Brown Elementary School.

As police responded, the call was upgraded to a collision with a possible fatality. Officers then arrived on the scene to find all three cars significantly damaged, but two of the involved drivers were not injured.

One of the drivers, a 17-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

The department's Traffic Unit then arrived to investigate, and preliminarily determined that the deceased man was driving northbound on Spring Street – where the posted speed limit is 35 MPH – at an estimated 70 MPH.

Meanwhile, the other two involved drivers pulled onto Spring Street from 34th Street at the same time, each turning left from opposite sides of Spring Street

The 17-year-old’s car struck both merging vehicles with a significant amount of force, became partially airborne, and then coming to a skidding stop.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Paso Robles Police Department requests anyone with any information regarding this incident call in at 805-237-6464.