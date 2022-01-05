San Luis Obispo man killed in New Year’s Eve crash near Morro Bay

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo man lost his life on the last day of the year in a crash near Morro Bay.

The fatal crash happened when 62-year-old Jerome Perry of San Luis Obispo made a left turn into the northbound Highway 1 at San Luisito Creek Road and collided with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata.

According to the San Luis Obispo CHP office, Perry's Chevrolet pickup caught on fire after the crash and Perry did not survive. The driver of Hyundai Sonata was not injured.

CHP is asking any possible witnesses to come forward by calling their number, 805-594-8700.