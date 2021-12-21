Paso Robles names new police chief

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles Police Department now has a new police chief.

The city appointed Damian Nord to the position Tuesday.

Nord started his career with the Kern County Sheriff's Office in 1988 as a detention deputy and later was promoted to deputy sheriff in 2001.

He also has local experience, having served as a uniformed officer in Paso Robles in 2007.

“Nord brings a wealth of experience, strong character, and positive energy to our community. Chief Nord’s proven ability to effectively work with diverse communities, like Paso Robles, will serve us well," said Paso Robles city manager Ty Lewis.

Nord will be taking over for current chief Stephen Lampe who is set to retire at the end of December. Lampe has been serving as chief since August after Lewis, the city's previous chief, was named city manager.

"I look forward to working with everyone to keep the city safe, build trust and strong partnerships throughout the community," Nord said in a news release.

Chief Nord is currently in the process of moving from Bakersfield to Paso Robles.