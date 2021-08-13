Paso Robles appoints city police chief as city manager

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The City of Paso Robles announced their appointment of the new city manager on Friday.

Paso Robles City Council announced that the City Police Chief will take on a new position as the City Manager starting August 20.

The City Council will make the formal appointment at their next meeting on August 17.

Lewis was selected following an extensive, nationwide search and selection process that included community members, city executives and the City Council.

“I am honored and humbled that I have been asked to serve as Paso Robles’ next City Manager. I have spent my entire career in public service, 20 of those years here in Paso Robles. We have many economic, social, and political challenges facing our community and I feel privileged that I have been asked to help lead and guide our community into the future. I thank the City Council and the community for their trust. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the 250 women and men of our organization who help make this city unlike any other!” said Lewis.

Lewis has served as the Chief of Police for the past three years. He has been with the city for nearly 20 years, serving in every rank and various assignments with the police department.

He has also worked at police departments in Porterville and Bakersfield.

Lewis has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Science in Administration from California State University, Bakersfield.

The City says Lewis has led several initiatives to support community safety and the quality of life for residents including increasing police staff, leading the community through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing the city's first Community Action Team to address mental health and others.

“The City Manager position is critical to the current and future operations of the City. The City Council, with the help of community members, conducted an exhaustive search for the best candidate. We spoke to a number of quality individuals and at the end of the day, we decided that Ty best fit the organization’s needs. He has shown his leadership and communication skills, his knowledge of the unique challenges and attributes of Paso Robles, he analyzes information to make decisions and most importantly, he has a strong desire to serve Paso Robles to the best of his ability," said Steve Martin, the Paso Robles City Mayor.

Lewis plans to appoint Commander Steve Lampe as the Interim Chief of Police. He will then begin recruitment for a permanent replacement for the Chief of Police position.

Lewis will be paid an annual salary of $221,000 in his new role as city manager.



