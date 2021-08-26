Cuesta College to require vaccinations for staff and students

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cuesta College will be requiring their staff and students to have the COVID-19 vaccine in an announcement on Thursday.

In a special meeting on Wednesday night, San Luis Obispo County Community College District Board of Trustees voted to approve Resolution 09-21, directing Cuesta College Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns to develop administrative procedures for a vaccine requirement to be fully implemented by October 15.

"Vaccination is the most effective means of preventing COVID-19, and the resolution passed by the Board of Trustees strengthens Cuesta College’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our students and employees,” said Dr. Stearns.

The resolution follows the recommendations and directions of federal, state, and local health agencies and the FDA approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Many of California’s K-12 educational institutions and higher education systems are following these recommendations including the California State University, the University of California, and dozens of California community colleges.

“Our goal is to ensure our students’ completion of their educational goals and provide the safest in-person learning environment as possible, and a vaccinated campus community supports that goal,” said Board of Trustees President Mary Strobridge.

Cuesta College began its school year on August 16 under the Safety Reopening Plan. They followed CDC guidelines including proper face coverings being required indoors and in shared spaced regardless of vaccination status.

The college also implemented disinfecting protocols in classrooms and office spaces.

There are mobile air filtration units and ion-enhanced ventilation systems in the building to help improve air quality.

The college will also provide incentives towards getting vaccinated including $250 gift cards and eligibility for a $5,000 scholarship.

In partnership with SLO County Public Health, walk-in clinics for the free vaccine are available to students, employees, and the community on both Cuesta College campuses during the following dates and times:

Monday, August 30 at the San Luis Obispo campus from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 1400T by parking lot 5, they will provide Pfizer and J&J (first and second doses available)

Wedneday, September 1 at North County campus in Paso Robles from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Campus Center behind the cafeteria, they will provide Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson ( first and second doses available)

For more on what Cuesta College is doing against COVID-19, click here.