Santa Barbara City College requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, staff

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara City College will require all staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, the Board passed Resolution Number 1 COVID-19 Immunization.

The resolution requires all staff and students to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations by October 1.

This is a requirement to enter any campus building and in-person classes.

By requiring the COVID-19 vaccine, City College is joining many others including California State University and the University of California.

“This pandemic has created an ever-evolving and unpredictable environment that will continue with the introduction of new variants,” said Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Helen Benjamin. “Our vaccination requirement is to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees.”

Currently, Santa Barbara City College is requiring face coverings from both vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals, a mandatory health questionnaire before entering campus buildings and social distancing being recommended, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information on the board-approved vaccination resolution, click here.