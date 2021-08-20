Cuesta College offering $250 to all COVID-19 vaccinated students

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cuesta College is offering $250 to students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday.

The college says students must show proof of being fully vaccinated and provide a valid photo ID in-person to the San Luis Obispo or North County Paso Robles campus starting August 23.

To win, Cuesta students must be currently enrolled in any credit or non-credit class, CCAP dual enrollment, continuing education course and community programs.

Vaccinated students will also be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 scholarship.

“Being vaccinated is one of the most important things we all can do to help prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “It’s been exciting to see our students and employees back on campus, and I hope that these incentives urge those who are not yet vaccinated to protect themselves and keep our campus community safe.”

The drawing for the $5,000 scholarship will be announced at a later date.

The college has partnered with San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department to provide free COVID-19 vaccines through the walk-in mobile clinics on both Cuesta College campuses during the following dates and times:

Monday, Aug. 30 | San Luis Obispo Campus | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | 1400T by parking lot 5 Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (first and second doses available)

Wednesday, Sept. 2 | North County Campus in Paso Robles | 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Campus Center, behind the cafeteria Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson (first and second doses available)



For more information on the Cuesta College Vaccine Challenge, click here.