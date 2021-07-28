Firefighters knock down riverbed fire in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a riverbed fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 11:27 a.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in the riverbed.

Fire crews arrived on scene at Niblick Road near Highway 101 northbound to find a vegetation fire in the riverbed.

CAL FIRE also responded to assist Paso Robles Fire.

The fire was at one acre with forward progress stopped.

Both lanes on Highway 101 northbound were closed but they are now reopened.

Caltrans warns of traffic delays in the area.

The cause is under investigation.