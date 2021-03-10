San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach announce new police chiefs

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo announced it has appointed a new Chief of Police, and its current Interim Chief will be moving on to become Pismo Beach's new Police Chief.

Following a nationwide search, Rick Scott from North Richland Hills, Texas, was chosen as San Luis Obispo's new chief. He is scheduled to start his role on May 13.

Scott currently serves as Assistant Police Chief in North Richland Hills, a city of over 70,000 residents in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. There, the city said he successfully engaged and empowered underrepresented segments of the community on joint public safety initiatives.

“Rick Scott embraces the unique challenges of law enforcement today, with a leadership style that embodies our community’s values around diversity, equity and inclusion,” said SLO City Manager Derek Johnson.

Over the past 20 years, Scott has served in a variety of law enforcement roles, starting as a patrol officer, Scott worked his way up through the ranks at the City of North Richland Hills Police Department and gained experience in all aspects of modern policing. He has been the Assistant Police Chief for the past six years.

City Manager Johnson said addressing the historic impact of systemic racism and racial bias in policing was a key consideration in their selection. They also prioritized finding someone who could support and implement meaningful solutions to homelessness, mental health challenges, substance abuse and other complicated issues within the community.

“Public safety begins with partnerships and trust, above all else,” said Scott. “That’s why my first step as your new Police Chief will be building strong and lasting relationships – within the department, the city organization and the community.”

Scott will succeed SLO's previous Police Chief Deanna Cantrell who left the city in August 2020 to become Fairfield's Chief of Police.

While the search for Scott was underway, Captain Jeff Smith was named the city's Interim Police Chief in October. Smith is now being promoted to Chief of Police for the City of Pismo Beach.

Jeff Smith takes over as chief of the Pismo Beach Police Department after serving in the interim capacity in SLO

“I am thrilled to have been selected to be the next Chief of Police for the City of Pismo Beach. For the past 23 years, Pismo Beach has been a special place for my family, so I eagerly anticipate serving and giving back to the community,” said Smith.

Smith has held various law enforcement assignments including Field Training Officer, regional SWAT team, narcotics investigations, Defensive Tactics Team and developed active shooter training. In his role as Police Captain, Smith oversaw investigations, dispatch, records, property, training and hiring, as well as administrative staff.

Smith was also instrumental in collaborating with San Luis Obispo County Mental Health to create a new position and have the San Luis Obispo Police Department hire a social worker to work with the Community Action Team. He also helped develop a city-wide homeless response team to address open space homeless camps and problems related to homelessness.

Smith currently lives in Atascadero with his wife and three children. He will start in his new position in Pismo Beach on April 6, 2021.