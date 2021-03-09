Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:50 pm

Crews respond to injured hiker at Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

SLO City Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning for a report of an injured hiker.

The first report of the injured hiker was made around 11:35 a.m.

Cal Fire said a crew was on a proficiency hike on the mountain when they came across the injured hiker.

A off-road utility vehicle arrived on scene at the Foothill Trail to assist with bringing the injured hiker down the hillside.

The status of the injured hiker is unclear at this time.

Check back for additional details.

Safety
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content