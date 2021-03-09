Crews respond to injured hiker at Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Crews from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo Tuesday morning for a report of an injured hiker.

The first report of the injured hiker was made around 11:35 a.m.

Cal Fire said a crew was on a proficiency hike on the mountain when they came across the injured hiker.

SLO City Fire is assisting @CALFIRE_SLO with an open space rescue on the Foothill trail near Bishop Peak for an injured hiker. UTV-2 helps provide rapid patient access and transport. pic.twitter.com/todG4HHrPG — SLO City Fire (@SLO_City_Fire) March 9, 2021

A off-road utility vehicle arrived on scene at the Foothill Trail to assist with bringing the injured hiker down the hillside.

The status of the injured hiker is unclear at this time.

Check back for additional details.