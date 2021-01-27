Pismo, Shell Beach residents prepare for rain near Avila Fire burn scar

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Pismo and Shell Beach residents who live near the Avila Fire burn scar spent Tuesday preparing for this week's storms.

Those living beneath the scarred hillsides are bracing for mudslides or worse by laying down sandbags and rolls of straw in front of their homes.

"There was brush, there were weeds protecting the hillside, but all that got burned off. That hillside is more likely to slip particularly in real heavy rain," said Jerry Winkenvach of Pismo Beach.

The City of Pismo Beach said it is working to ensure emergency services are available if needed.

"We'll have equipment in close proximity to where the Avila Fire happened as well as in our downtown area," said Pismo Beach spokesman Jorge Garcia. "We want to make sure we're taking all the necessary precautions to ensure the community remains safe."

Last year, the Avila Fire burned over 400 acres on both sides of Highway 101 in the Avila and Pismo Beach area.

Investigators said the fire was intentionally set.