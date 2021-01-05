SLO Sheriff’s vehicle crashes into tree in Grover Beach

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo CHP responded to a car crash near a home in Grover Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a car crash close to a home at La Jolla and Oak Park in Grover Beach.

At arrival, they found that one of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies' car had crashed nearby a home in the area.

CHP says the deputy in the car is injured and they were transported to the hospital.

The cause is under investigation.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.