Local immigrant families receive support during the pandemic

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Local immigrants are receiving support during COVID-19, through the SLO County UndocuSupport Fund.

The SLO County UndocuSupport Fund comes from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.

This new fund will provide financial relief to San Luis Obispo County immigrant families who have limited access to support services during COVID-19. It will also support other unforeseen local, statewide or national crises that have a disproportionate impact on the health and well-being of immigrant families.

Funds will be distributed to families through grants made to nonprofit organizations.

SLO County UndocuSupport was created in April 2020, during the early stages of the COVID-19.

During the past eight months, SLO County UndocuSupport has raised over $85,000.

The organization is currently taking steps to expand community participation in shaping its development and purpose, and to formalize the organization to continue to provide financial support for local immigrant families during COVID-19.