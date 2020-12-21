Six deputies, two inmates at San Luis Obispo County Jail test positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported that six correctional deputies and two inmates have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals contracted the virus as part of the continued jail outbreak that began on Dec. 10.

An outbreak is defined by the California Department of Public Health as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

The sheriffs' office said all of the positive-testing individuals have been isolated and the affected jail housing units are under quarantine.

The sheriff's office is working with County Public Health to manage this outbreak and determine how it started.

These new cases bring the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID since March to 17.

A total of 20 Sheriff's deputies have also tested positive for the virus, including eight Patrol Deputies and 12 Correctional Deputies.

