SLO County investigating misconduct allegations against late Supervisor Adam Hill

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo confirmed it has received allegations of misconduct in the workplace against Supervisor Adam Hill prior to his death in early August.

"The County treats allegations of workplace misconduct very seriously. We can confirm that allegations of workplace misconduct were made against Supervisor Adam Hill prior to his passing, and the County immediately initiated a formal investigation. Because this is an ongoing personnel investigation, we will not release details at this time to protect all those involved and ensure the integrity of the process." San Luis Obispo County

Supervisor Hill passed away in August after publicly battling depression for months.

Hill had said his mental health declined in the weeks leading up to last November's Election Day, as he vied for re-elections against challenger Stacy Korsgaden.

Hill was eventually hospitalized after attempting to take his own life in March. By April, Hill announced his decision to step down as the Chair of the Board of Supervisors in order to focus on his mental health.

Just last month, Hill said he was seeking specialized mental health care in an effort to recover.

The exact details of any workplace misconduct is unclear at this time.

It should also be noted that the county's investigation is not believed to be connected to an FBI investigation, in which Hill said he was cooperating with authorities.

