More coronavirus cases reported at California Men’s Colony

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Additional coronavirus cases have been reported at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo County.

There are now 77 cases of COVID-19 among the inmate population at the state prison. On Tuesday, the total number of cases at the prison was 53, including 42 cases that were considered active.

These new cases were reported on the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation website.

According to the CDCR's website, there are 66 active cases among the inmate population.

422 inmates have been tested in the last 14 days, 12 percent of the prison's total inmate population.

Ten staff members of the prison have tested positive for the disease, but three are considered recovered and returned back to work, according to the CDCR.