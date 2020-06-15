Evacuations in progress as firefighters battle vegetation fire near Avila Beach

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- CAL FIRE SLO responded to a fast-moving vegetation fire near Avila Beach Monday afternoon.

At around 2:55 p.m., CAL FIRE received reports of a vegetation fire at Gragg Canyon Rd and North Thompson Avenue near Avila Beach.

CAL FIRE said the vegetation fire is burning on the southwest side of Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive exit.

The burn is currently 25 acres with a moderate to rapid rate of spread. Fire officials say that it has potential for being over 200 acres.

San Luis Obispo City Fire is sending more engines to the scene.

Fire officials say additional fire engines and aircraft have been ordered.

Evacuations

City Fire said some structures are threatened.

Evacuations are in progress on Live Oak Lane, Indian Knob Road and Monte Road.

Firefighters said that due to the changing nature of the fire, if you at any point feel in danger you should leave the area immediately.

Road Closures

As of 4:10 p.m., Caltrans has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from just north of Spyglass Drive/Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area. They said motorists headed northbound may detour from the US 101 at Oak Park Road and continue east to State Route 227 to reach San Luis Obispo.

Southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed as well, California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto San Luis Bay Drive.