Safety

City of Goleta Welcomes New Police Chief

By
January 20, 2026 10:55 pm
Published 10:43 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) The Goleta City Council welcomed its new Chief of Police at Tuesday's council meeting.

Lieutenant Jarrett Morris has worked with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office for two decades.

Morris will now oversee the police department that contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Morris said he is looking forward to meeting community members at functions around the city.

Councilmembers thanked outgoing Chief, Lt. Frank Vasquez, for his service.

To learn more about the new chief visit https://cityofgoleta.org

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

