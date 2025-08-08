Critical Decision Making Is A Focus Of Police And Fire Training In Arroyo Grande.

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Staged training exercises for police and fire departments are occurring in various locations in SLO county this week and over the weekend, and some will continue next week.

In San Luis Obispo, an acquired property is being utilized for a rare training opportunity for firefighters before it faces potential demolition, and it will be carried on through next week.

Further south, a collaboration of the police departments for Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach, plus California State Parks Rangers, Five Cities Fire Authority, and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (also known as CAL FIRE) is staging similar exercises.

The public may see various situations being staged complete with armored cars full lights, but there are also signs posted that it is merely a training exercise.

Various forms of technology are being provided by SB Tactical to aid in achieving realism for the participants, including laser-based sensor and shock technology, to give participants a clear signal during an exercise that they have been "shot."

Calvary Chapel church in Arroyo Grande hosted the event on Friday, and the senior pastor proudly served as the cook at lunchtime, praising the work of those in uniform who take the highest of risks every day.

Program instructors say these trainings occur annually, and they’re an essential part of preparation for the critical, fast decisions police officers, firefighters and rangers face that can often determine life or death for themselves or members of their communities.

