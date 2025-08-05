California Expands Aerial Firefighting Fleet with 16 New Fire Hawks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – California is reaching new heights in wildfire response, now operating 16 Fire Hawk helicopters—part of what state officials say is the largest civilian aerial firefighting fleet in the world.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the expansion as part of the state’s effort to combat increasing wildfire threats, especially in the wake of federal funding cuts. “With the Trump Administration defunding federal firefighting efforts, we’re continuing to step up to protect Californians,” Newsom posted on X.

Locally, the Fire Hawk helicopters are already making a difference. Santa Barbara County Fire has deployed the aircraft in recent fire responses, crediting its speed, precision, and capacity with boosting their effectiveness.

“The county is much smaller due to the capability of this helicopter,” said Santa Barbara County Fire PIO Scott Safechuck. “It allows us to get on scene of fires that much faster, as well as rescue not just one patient but multiple patients and get them to definitive care at the hospital.”

As wildfire risks continue to grow across the state, fire agencies say expanded aerial support like the Fire Hawk is becoming more vital than ever.

