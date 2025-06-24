Adhesive Spill Leaves Behind Sticky Mess in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif. – An unexpected spill left Montecito in a sticky situation.

Clean-up efforts are continuing today after a 275-gallon container of pink adhesive liquid spilled out of trailer truck Monday afternoon and left a sticky mess at Montecito Union School!

The adhesive was being used for a repair project at the school's running track. The container was reportedly punctured by a forklift while being loaded for transport.

Montecito Fire was called out Monday around 3:00pm to find roughly 200 gallons had spilled at school site, and leaked all the way down San Ysidro Road to San Leandro Park, just before the roundabout near Hwy 101.

Montecito Fire, the Public Works Department, a special contractor, and many others began work to clear the area yesterday, and they continued today. A clean-up crew was seen today taking the substance away in large plastic bags.

The community is asked to choose alternative routes and avoid San Ysidro Road while clean-up continues.

Firefighters were able to block the adhesive from entering local waterways with sandbags – preventing any major wildlife and environmental impacts.

Montecito Fire says the adhesive is similar to latex paint, containing a chemical "often used in cosmetics, paints or coatings to help with texture and ease of application." It is not hazardous, and non-toxic, but made quite the mess.

