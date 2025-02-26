Broken brick problem will be smoothed out over the next few weeks in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The aging brick walkways in downtown Santa Barbara are going to get a close inspection in the next few weeks, and some work will be done to smooth out problem areas.

Starting March 3th, the city is repairing bricks that have gone missing, loosened up or are uneven. They have become trip-and-fall hazards for the pedestrians using the area.

The target zone for the work will be between Gutierrez St. and Victoria St.

The work starts between Gutierrez and Cota Streets. It should be done by mid-April.

There will also be work on the bricks around west Carrillo around State St.

The city says it wants to "keep sidewalks safe and well-maintained in the downtown business area."

Pedestrian access will remain open in most cases while the work is done.

Some sections of the walkway will be closed during the project.

Business owners will be notified in advance if crews are going to be in their block or in front of their doors.