Cal Poly community mourns loss of third-year student Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Cal Poly community is mourning the loss of third-year student Christina Dechalk, who passed away on Jan. 26.

Below is an announcement from University President Jeffrey D. Armstrong on Dechalk's passing:

Dear Cal Poly Community, We write to you with heavy hearts to let you know that one of our students, Christina DeChalk, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025.



Christina was in her third year at Cal Poly majoring in computer science. She was also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

The university is in touch with Christina’s family and is extending its full support to them and her friends. Our thoughts are with them as they grieve their loss.



It is never easy to share news like this and we know that processing this loss can be difficult for members of our community. Please know that we care about your well-being and strongly encourage you to utilize the following resources below if you need additional support.



Additional information will be made available on the Office of the Dean of Students In Memoriam website. University President Jeffrey D. Armstrong

Students can receive assistance from various avenues including family, classmates, staff, campus offices and others.

Three of these resources available to call or email are the university's Counseling and Psychological Services, its Dean of Students Office or for more immediate assistance the Crisis Line.

Campus employees can also receive support through a 24-hour hotline.