State Street underpass project gives the area more space for bikes and pedestrians

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A sweeping new redesign is beginning for the State Street undercrossing in Santa Barbara that connects the waterfront and downtown.

It will impact areas for cars, bikes and pedestrians.

The project has an $11-million price tag with some of the funds coming from the city and some from other sources through the state that are especially earmarked for these types of improvements.

The gray and often darkened underpass has been criticized as being smelly and unwelcoming for years.

It was built in 1991 as part of the cross-town freeway project.

The new plan calls for wider sidewalks, wider bike lanes and a change in the traffic flow from two lanes in each direction to one lane in each direction.

There will also be new lighting and artistic railings. The overall goal is to create a gateway link from the waterfront to downtown and a similar feeling going from downtown to lower State Street, the Funk Zone and beachfront communities.

It is expected to be a component to economic improvement in both areas.

The project will take about 18-months to complete.

A Santa Barbara City report on the State Street undercrossing project said:

The U.S. 101 State Street Undercrossing (Undercrossing) has among the highest concentrations of serious injuries to pedestrians and cyclists in the City of Santa Barbara (City).The Vision Zero State Street Undercrossing Project (Project) connects the City’s two most active transportation-oriented neighborhoods: Downtown and the Waterfront. The project improves safety and appropriately rebalances space for vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists through the undercrossing between Yanonali and Gutierrez Streets.

The Project will widen sidewalks on each side of the street from eight feet to 15 feet. On-street bike lanes will be increased from five to seven feet in width and will have a two- to three-foot protected buffer. The new roadway configuration includes one vehicle lane in each direction, a painted median for emergency access, and reconfigured turn lanes at both Yanonali and Gutierrez Streets. Additional enhancements include new pedestrian safety lighting and protective railings, reconstructed bridge columns to improve safety and aesthetics, new plantings in the upper planters, irrigation repairs, street tree removal and replacement, and modifications to the intersections at State and Gutierrez Streets and State and Yanonali Streets to reduce crossing distances for pedestrians.

In October 2023, construction will begin on the east side of the undercrossing starting from the middle of the undercrossing working towards the Yanonali and Gutierrez intersections. Access for vehicles and cyclists will be maintained in both directions during construction and the sidewalk on the west side of the undercrossing will remain open for pedestrian access. Work is restricted between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.