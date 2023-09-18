Lahaina fires serve as a reminder facing the South Coast, and the need for firefighter resources

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The wind-driven fatal fire in Lahaina is an example of what could happen in the nearby foothills with a powerful down canyon wind and a spreading fire.

Mass casualties could take place and first responders would be facing the front line impacts. That would include dealing with the injured or deceased.

The One805 non-profit is set to respond with specially trained mental wellness workers for those rescue workers who experience mental health issues from their efforts to find and save those impacted by a major tragedy.

A fundraising concert Friday with Maroon 5 will be a key piece of the funding for the services.

The show will take place on a large lawn overlooking the beach on Padaro Lane near Carpinteria. The property is owned by actor Kevin Costner who has donated it in the past for another fundraiser.

The event serves as a fundraiser, but also as a time to explain the benefits of One805 to the first responders and the community overall.

The group began in 2018 after the deadly Montecito mudflow and the efforts have made a vital difference in the lives and careers of the first responders, their families and the communities they serve daily.

In addition to the concert this Friday there is also an on going on going on line auction with specialized music memorabilia, artwork and trips donated for this cause.

