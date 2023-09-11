9/11 anniversary remembered in Santa Barbara by renewed commitments and personal stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With a large American flag hanging from an extended fire department ladder truck outside of the Santa Barbara Police headquarters, first responders and members of the public remembered the 9/11 tragedies, 22 years ago today.

"We honor the memory of those we lost by reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding the City of Santa Barbara. We promise to never forget the sacrifices made on that day," said Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes.

Color guards with the Santa Barbara Police Department raised, and then lowered a flag at the main flag pole. It sits at half staff in honor of those who lost their lives in the attacks.

Chief Kelly Gordon recalled being sent out as part of a search team to ground zero of the tragedy. Her memories of the magnitude of the impact are vivid. "It is really important to me and really important to talk about the events of that day with our younger generation."

On her assignment in New York, heading to the scene each day she recalls the public lining their route. They were "cheering us for the work that was being done. Those are the things we need to remember. Those are the things in our community that bring us together," said Gordon.

Also speaking at the event was Mayor Randy Rowse.

The event concluded with bag pipes playing Amazing Grace.

