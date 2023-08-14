The Ready, Set, Go pamphlet has now been translated into Spanish to spread the word about emergency planning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Calif. - The Ready, Set, Go! pamphlet to help Santa Barbara County residents with emergency preparedness, is now in Spanish.

The Office of Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard says, "over 50 percent of our population is Latin speaking so it is critical that we are providing this information to our entire population and meeting that need."

She says the plans has shown it works with many examples of planning that has saved lives and property. "Ready, Set, Go, is a proven system for wildland fire, preparedness, awareness and response."

In Spanish, the cover reads, Preparados, Listos, Fuera!



Ready, Set, Go information is available at the County fire website, in person at the Office of Emergency Management on Cathedral Oaks Road, and at local fire stations.

There's also information to help you sign up for personal alerts through ReadySBC.org