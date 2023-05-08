Skip to Content
Bike issues on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara bring kids and adults together for solutions

A meeting takes place this week to talk about biking safely on State Street in Santa Barbara.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The State Street promenade has become an attraction for bike riders, especially the young people on electric bikes.

Sharing the space with pedestrians continues to be a concern.

Some of the bikes can go 20-30 miles per hour.

There have been complaints about close calls, and in some cases, crashes with the cross traffic.

The month of May has been identified as the "CycleMAYnia" month. Many events relating to bikes will be taking place.

A non-profit group known as "Friends of State" has organized a meeting with the State Street Master Planner Tess Harris to talk to bike riders about the conditions now and some of the goals for bike riders and bike safety going forward.

The event is taking place Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the youth and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. for adults. It will be held at 508 E. Haley Street.

For more information go to: Wheels on State

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

