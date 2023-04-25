New communications center will improve emergency calls in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A new regional fire communications center is in development in Santa Barbara County for first responders.

The center will provide dispatch services for seven fire departments in the county: Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Montecito Fire Protection District, Lompoc Fire Department, Guadalupe Fire Department, and Santa Maria Fire Department.

The location will be 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road at the Emergency Operations Center.

Additionally, the Emergency Operations Center will be expanded into the new building with the construction of a new Joint Information Center and Call Center to provide timely information to the Santa Barbara County community during emergency operations.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)