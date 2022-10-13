Domestic Violence Solutions reaches out to the community with its hotline number and services



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The need for help and overall intervention in a domestic violence crisis comes with special 24-hour resources in Santa Barbara County. A new poster has also come out.

Santa Barbara County and the cities of Guadalupe, Lompoc, Solvang and Goleta, will now have domestic violence resources posted in employee areas of workspaces.

The posters will provide employees with information about what domestic violence is, its prevalence, and how they can get connected with support.

“The County of Santa Barbara are committed to the safety and well-being of all county employees and residents. We have collaborated with Domestic Violence Solutions to stand against domestic violence by placing posters throughout our County buildings. These posters will help raise awareness of the resources available to break the silence around domestic violence.,” said Supervisor Das Williams

“I am grateful that Santa Barbara County is doing more to raise awareness around domestic violence and ensure workers know they are not alone in their times of need,” said Senator Limón. “Thank you to Domestic Violence Solutions for creating these posters and working with local governments to bring resources to the community.”

“We must always stand with and support survivors of domestic violence. The County is committed to building a community that is free from domestic violence by prioritizing prevention and intervention, while empowering people who have been harmed,” added Supervisor Gregg Hart.

Ultimately, the goal of having the posters where employees can easily access them is to remind survivors that they are not alone and help is available.

Domestic violence is often thought of as a private issue that only happens at home. But that is not the case; 75% of victims stated that their abuser often interfered with their workday by sending harassing messages, phone calls, or emails. “By providing access to resources while individuals are at work, which is a place they are away from their abuser, it is the hope they will be encouraged to seek help,” said DVS Board Treasurer Patricia Ritchie

This is Domestic Violence Action Month.

Mission Street Ice Cream is offering 10% of the proceeds ordered on every single scoop Sundae as a donation to Domestic Violence Solutions.

