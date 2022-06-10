Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual Golf Tournament and Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Now in its 13th year, the event helps the non-profit organization in its mission to provide needed equipment and training for the Santa Maria Police Department.

The purpose of the organization is to fill in the gaps between an ever increasing public need for law enforcement and a tightening city budget.

Since 2007, the Police Council has raised more than $525,000, which has funded a number of new equipment purchases, including a Bearcat armored vehicle, crime lab equipment, K-9 units and training, state-of-the-art property and evidence management system, "airsoft" training weapons, and much more.

The sold out tournament has more than 100 players taking part. It teed off at 10 a.m. with a shotgun start at the SMCC.

Later on, the comedy night portion of the event will feature actor and comedian Kivi Rogers, a regular on the comedy circuit, who performs in clubs, on television and for the troops.

