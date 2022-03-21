Special hearing on maritime safety held in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a follow up from the 2019 Conception dive boat disaster that took 34 lives, a special Congressional hearing was held in Santa Barbara.

The U.S. Coast Guard, National Transportation Safety Board and the Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation Subcommittee of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee all took part in the hearing.

The hearing focused on ongoing efforts to improve vessel safety.

Members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee appeared via zoom in the Santa Barbara City Council chambers.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy and Rear Admiral John Mauger, the United States Coast Guard’s Assistant Commandant for Prevention Policy, gave their reports and answered questions.

Chairman Salud Carbajal (D)-California conducted the hearing in two hours and then escorted the group, including family members over, to the Conception memorial at the Santa Barbara harbor.