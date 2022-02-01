Sheriff’s costs under review by four cities in Santa Barbara County

GOLETA, Calif. - The cost of services from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department is getting another review by four cities and the department staff after questions were raised about increases.

This issue was raised a year ago as well.

Recently Carpinteria wrote a letter asking for a 30 day review period to go over the calculations saying the recent bill was too high and, over two years, amounted to a 35 percent increase. For that city, public safety costs are 40 percent of the overall budget.

Tuesday Goleta will have a similar discussion at its meeting, where costs disputes have brought the issue to the council. Solvang and Buellton are in as well, in asking for another look at the numbers and the method of calculating the cost for services.

All four cities use the Sheriff's office as a police department.