Rain coming soon, South Coast communities brace for solid storm front

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara fire zones will be among the areas at risk when a solid storm front comes through beginning Monday afternoon.

The warnings have already gone out in the Alisal Fire area along the Gaviota coast where a wildfire burned in November leaving thousands of acres without ground cover.

Residents have been reminded to be ready to receive alerts through ReadySBC.org.

Sand bags are available at a number of spots including Manning Park in Montecito.

Santa Barbara County Flood Control has information for residents on its website that will help with property reinforcement in zones prone to flooding.

The new Storm Impact Considerations Maps for possible flooding have also been released and updated this month for residents in high risk areas including those impacted by the 2017 Thomas fire and the 2018 debris flow.

Santa Barbara County Public Works, and Caltrans have cleared culverts to make sure there are open drainages to handle what could be a mixture of runoff materials. That includes, ash, rocks, fallen and cut vegetation and soil loosened in fires.

That could have an impact not just on mountain roads but also on Highway 101 which has had many problem areas in Carpinteria, Montecito and the Gaviota coast near Highway 1.

Resident have also been asked to leave any area where they feel unsafe, even without a warning.