Law enforcement focuses on train track safety in areas where fatals and injuries have taken place

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Union Pacific corridor in Santa Barbara County has on going concerns with the risk of pedestrians in the area of railroad tracks.

Each year there are injuries or deaths, often in the stretch between Gaviota and Carpinteria.

Operation Lifesaver is a nationwide organization that talks about improvements to clear the rail areas and alert the public to crossing regulations.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's department is joining in the efforts locally in what is called Operation Clear Track as part of Rail Safety Week.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff's department says:

During “Operation Clear Track,” law enforcement representatives report to high-incident railroad grade crossings in the City of Goleta. Once onsite, law enforcement officials share safety tips and enforce crossing and trespassing laws as well as write citations and warnings to violators.” The Goleta Police Department is committed to making sure our community members stay safe in and around our railroads.” said Chief of Police Services, Lieutenant Rich Brittingham. “We will be at or near the railroad crossing on Kellogg Av and Depot Rd.”

In the U.S., every 3 hours a vehicle or person is struck by a train,” said Operation Lifesaver, Inc. Executive Director Rachel Maleh. “Together we can help stop track tragedies.”

For more information about Rail Safety Week, Operation Clear Track, and other rail-safety initiatives and tips, go to: www.oli.org.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement services for the City of Goleta.



